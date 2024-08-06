Ducat 1844 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1844 . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2452 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place February 12, 2021.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (6) XF (4) Condition (slab) MS60 (3) Service NGC (3)