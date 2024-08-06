Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Ducat 1844 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Ducat 1844 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Ducat 1844 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1844 . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2452 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place February 12, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Künker (4)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
Bavaria Ducat 1844 at auction Heritage Eur - May 28, 2021
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
1585 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1844 at auction HIRSCH - February 12, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
3644 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1844 at auction HIRSCH - June 19, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 19, 2020
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1844 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Bavaria Ducat 1844 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1844 at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1844 at auction Busso Peus - October 31, 2014
Seller Busso Peus
Date October 31, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1844 at auction SINCONA - May 23, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1844 at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1844 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1844 at auction SINCONA - November 1, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date November 1, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1844 at auction UBS - January 21, 2008
Seller UBS
Date January 21, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1844 at auction Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1844 at auction Künker - March 13, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1844 at auction Künker - October 1, 2002
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Ludwig I Coins of Bavaria in 1844 All Bavarian coins Bavarian gold coins Bavarian coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search