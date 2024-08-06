Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Ducat 1844 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1844
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1844 . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2452 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place February 12, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
1585 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
3644 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date October 31, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 1, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
