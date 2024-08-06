Ducat 1843 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1843 . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4596 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition AU (3) XF (6) VF (1)