Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Ducat 1843 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Ducat 1843 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Ducat 1843 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1843 . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4596 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Künker (8)
Bavaria Ducat 1843 at auction Künker - January 31, 2019
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
1607 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1843 at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
1621 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1843 at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2012
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1843 at auction Künker - October 12, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1843 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1843 at auction Künker - September 29, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1843 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 10, 2006
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1843 at auction Künker - March 13, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1843 at auction Künker - October 1, 2002
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1843 at auction Künker - June 17, 2001
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Ludwig I Coins of Bavaria in 1843 All Bavarian coins Bavarian gold coins Bavarian coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search