Ducat 1842 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1842 . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 871 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place September 26, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (12)