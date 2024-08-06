Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Ducat 1842 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1842
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1842 . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 871 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place September 26, 2022.
Сondition
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2341 $
Price in auction currency 2150 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2017 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 26, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
