Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Ducat 1842 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Ducat 1842 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Ducat 1842 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1842 . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 871 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place September 26, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (4)
  • Grün (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
Bavaria Ducat 1842 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2341 $
Price in auction currency 2150 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1842 at auction Künker - March 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2017 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1842 at auction Künker - September 27, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1842 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1842 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1842 at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1842 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1842 at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1842 at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1842 at auction Roma Numismatics - September 29, 2016
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1842 at auction HIRSCH - September 26, 2015
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 26, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1842 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1842 at auction Künker - March 13, 2007
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1842 at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

