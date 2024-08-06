Ducat 1841 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1841 . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8066 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,550. Bidding took place March 12, 2008.

Сondition AU (2) XF (8)