Ducat 1841 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1841
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1841 . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8066 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,550. Bidding took place March 12, 2008.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
1951 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
1621 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 5, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
