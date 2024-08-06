Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Ducat 1841 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Ducat 1841 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Ducat 1841 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1841 . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8066 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,550. Bidding took place March 12, 2008.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • UBS (1)
Bavaria Ducat 1841 at auction Künker - January 31, 2019
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
1951 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1841 at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
1621 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1841 at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Ducat 1841 at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Ducat 1841 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 5, 2013
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 5, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Ducat 1841 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Ducat 1841 at auction Künker - March 12, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Ducat 1841 at auction UBS - September 4, 2007
Seller UBS
Date September 4, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1841 at auction Künker - March 13, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Ducat 1841 at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

