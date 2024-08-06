Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Ducat 1840 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Ducat 1840 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Ducat 1840 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1840 . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1790 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place September 25, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (13)
Bavaria Ducat 1840 at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1840 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1271 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1840 at auction Künker - March 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1274 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1840 at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price


Bavaria Ducat 1840 at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price


Bavaria Ducat 1840 at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price


Bavaria Ducat 1840 at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price


Bavaria Ducat 1840 at auction HIRSCH - September 26, 2015
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 26, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price


Bavaria Ducat 1840 at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price


Bavaria Ducat 1840 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price


Bavaria Ducat 1840 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2010
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price


Bavaria Ducat 1840 at auction Künker - June 22, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price


Bavaria Ducat 1840 at auction Künker - September 29, 2009
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price


Bavaria Ducat 1840 at auction Künker - March 13, 2007
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price


Bavaria Ducat 1840 at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price


Bavaria Ducat 1840 at auction Künker - March 14, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price



Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

