Ducat 1840 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1840 . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1790 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place September 25, 2021.

Сondition AU (3) XF (10) VF (3)