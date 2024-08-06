Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Ducat 1840 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1840
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1840 . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1790 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place September 25, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Künker (13)
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1271 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1274 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 26, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
