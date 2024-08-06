Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Ducat 1834 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Ducat 1834 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Ducat 1834 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1834 . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2564 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place March 13, 2007.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (4)
Bavaria Ducat 1834 at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
1794 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1834 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
2023 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1834 at auction Künker - March 13, 2007
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1834 at auction Künker - March 13, 2001
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

