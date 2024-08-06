Ducat 1834 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1834 . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2564 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place March 13, 2007.

Сondition XF (3) VF (1)