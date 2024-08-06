Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Ducat 1833 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Ducat 1833 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Ducat 1833 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1833 . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7817 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place October 11, 2018.

Bavaria Ducat 1833 at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
3156 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1833 at auction Künker - January 26, 2022
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2148 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1833 at auction Rapp - November 25, 2020
Seller Rapp
Date November 25, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1833 at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1833 at auction Künker - January 31, 2019
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1833 at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1833 at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1833 at auction Künker - October 1, 2015
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1833 at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1833 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1833 at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2012
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1833 at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1833 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1833 at auction Künker - January 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1833 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1833 at auction Künker - September 29, 2009
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1833 at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1833 at auction Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1833 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1833 at auction Künker - March 13, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1833 at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

