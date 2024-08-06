Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Ducat 1833 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1833
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1833 . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7817 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place October 11, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (13)
- Rapp (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
3156 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2148 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller Rapp
Date November 25, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
