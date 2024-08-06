Ducat 1832 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1832 . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 515 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 260,000. Bidding took place February 11, 2022.

