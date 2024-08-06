Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Ducat 1832 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Ducat 1832 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Ducat 1832 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1832 . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 515 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 260,000. Bidding took place February 11, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • GINZA (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Künker (9)
  • Westfälische (1)
Bavaria Ducat 1832 at auction GINZA - February 11, 2022
Seller GINZA
Date February 11, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
2240 $
Price in auction currency 260000 JPY
Bavaria Ducat 1832 at auction GINZA - April 10, 2018
Seller GINZA
Date April 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1832 at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
2125 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1832 at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2015
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1832 at auction HIRSCH - February 15, 2014
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1832 at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1832 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1832 at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1832 at auction Künker - March 12, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1832 at auction Künker - March 13, 2007
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1832 at auction Künker - March 10, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1832 at auction Künker - September 28, 2004
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1832 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1832 at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1832 at auction Künker - October 1, 2002
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2002
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

