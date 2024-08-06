Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Ducat 1832 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1832
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1832 . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 515 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 260,000. Bidding took place February 11, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- GINZA (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Künker (9)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller GINZA
Date February 11, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
2240 $
Price in auction currency 260000 JPY
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
2125 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
