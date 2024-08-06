Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Ducat 1831 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1831
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1831 . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6490 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place June 21, 2018.
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
2547 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 11, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
1492 $
Price in auction currency 1250 EUR
