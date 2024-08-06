Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Ducat 1831 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Ducat 1831 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Ducat 1831 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1831 . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6490 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place June 21, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (3)
Bavaria Ducat 1831 at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
2547 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1831 at auction HIRSCH - May 11, 2018
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 11, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
1492 $
Price in auction currency 1250 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1831 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 16, 2012
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 16, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1831 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1831 at auction Künker - March 13, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Ludwig I Coins of Bavaria in 1831 All Bavarian coins Bavarian gold coins Bavarian coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search