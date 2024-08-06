Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Ducat 1830 "Type 1826-1835" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1830
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1830 . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 371 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Felzmann (1)
- Künker (3)
- WAG (1)
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS63 PL PCGS
Selling price
2386 $
Price in auction currency 2300 EUR
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
2190 $
Price in auction currency 1750 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search