Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Ducat 1830 "Type 1826-1835" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Ducat 1830 "Type 1826-1835" - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Ducat 1830 "Type 1826-1835" - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1830 . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 371 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • WAG (1)
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS63 PL PCGS
Selling price
2386 $
Price in auction currency 2300 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Felzmann - November 5, 2014
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
2190 $
Price in auction currency 1750 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Künker - March 13, 2007
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1830 at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Ludwig I Coins of Bavaria in 1830 All Bavarian coins Bavarian gold coins Bavarian coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search