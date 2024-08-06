Ducat 1830 "Type 1826-1835" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1830 . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 371 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (3) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) PL (1) Service PCGS (1)