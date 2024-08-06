Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Ducat 1829 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1829
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1829 . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1088 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place January 30, 2008.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Künker (11)
- Leu (1)
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
1302 $
Price in auction currency 1150 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
1447 $
Price in auction currency 1250 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
