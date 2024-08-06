Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Ducat 1829 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Ducat 1829 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Ducat 1829 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1829 . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1088 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place January 30, 2008.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Künker (11)
  • Leu (1)
Bavaria Ducat 1829 at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
1302 $
Price in auction currency 1150 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1829 at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
1447 $
Price in auction currency 1250 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1829 at auction Künker - October 1, 2015
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1829 at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1829 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1829 at auction Künker - September 29, 2010
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1829 at auction Leu - October 30, 2009
Seller Leu
Date October 30, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1829 at auction Künker - January 30, 2008
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1829 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 10, 2006
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1829 at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1829 at auction Künker - March 13, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1829 at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1829 at auction Künker - October 1, 2002
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

