Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Ducat 1827 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Ducat 1827 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Ducat 1827 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1827 . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4584 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (3)
  • WAG (1)
Bavaria Ducat 1827 at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2284 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1827 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
3540 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1827 at auction Künker - September 29, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1827 at auction Künker - March 13, 2007
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

