Ducat 1826 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1826 . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1785 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place September 25, 2021.

Сondition AU (8) XF (12) VF (1)