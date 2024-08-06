Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Ducat 1826 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Ducat 1826 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Ducat 1826 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1826 . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1785 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place September 25, 2021.

Bavaria Ducat 1826 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2754 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1826 at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
3977 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1826 at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Ducat 1826 at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Ducat 1826 at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Ducat 1826 at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Ducat 1826 at auction Solidus Numismatik - October 21, 2017
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date October 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Ducat 1826 at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Ducat 1826 at auction VL Nummus - June 11, 2017
Seller VL Nummus
Date June 11, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Ducat 1826 at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Ducat 1826 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2016
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Ducat 1826 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 9, 2015
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Ducat 1826 at auction HIRSCH - February 13, 2015
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Ducat 1826 at auction Künker - February 6, 2014
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Ducat 1826 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Ducat 1826 at auction Leu - April 27, 2008
Seller Leu
Date April 27, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Ducat 1826 at auction UBS - September 4, 2007
Seller UBS
Date September 4, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1826 at auction Künker - March 13, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Ducat 1826 at auction Künker - September 28, 2004
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1826 at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Ducat 1826 at auction UBS - September 14, 1998
Seller UBS
Date September 14, 1998
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

