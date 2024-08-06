Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Ducat 1826 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1826
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1826 . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1785 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place September 25, 2021.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2754 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
3977 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date October 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller VL Nummus
Date June 11, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
