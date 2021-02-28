Heller 1855 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Heller 1855 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 335 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

