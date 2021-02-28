Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Heller 1855 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Heller 1855 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Heller 1855 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,67 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination Heller
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Heller 1855 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 335 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Bavaria Heller 1855 at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Bavaria Heller 1855 at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 340 RUB
Bavaria Heller 1855 at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Bavaria Heller 1855 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Heller 1855 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Search