Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Heller 1854 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,67 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination Heller
- Year 1854
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Heller 1854 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 815 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 500. Bidding took place January 12, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Russiancoin (3)
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
