Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Heller 1853 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,67 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination Heller
- Year 1853
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Heller 1853 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1528 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 59. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 59 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
