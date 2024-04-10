Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Heller 1853 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Heller 1853 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Heller 1853 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,67 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination Heller
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Heller 1853 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1528 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 59. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.

Bavaria Heller 1853 at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 10, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Bavaria Heller 1853 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 59 EUR
Bavaria Heller 1853 at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria Heller 1853 at auction La Galerie Numismatique - October 30, 2018
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 30, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Heller 1853 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
