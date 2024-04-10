Heller 1853 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Heller 1853 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1528 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 59. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.

