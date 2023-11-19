Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Heller 1851 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Heller 1851 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 625 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 5. Bidding took place November 18, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Katz (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Heller 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search