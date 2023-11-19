Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Heller 1851 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Heller 1851 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Heller 1851 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,67 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination Heller
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Heller 1851 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 625 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 5. Bidding took place November 18, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (2)
Bavaria Heller 1851 at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Bavaria Heller 1851 at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price

