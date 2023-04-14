Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Heller 1850 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Heller 1850 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Heller 1850 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,67 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination Heller
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Heller 1850 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 684 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place March 13, 2006.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Zöttl (2)
Bavaria Heller 1850 at auction Zöttl - April 14, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date April 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Heller 1850 at auction Zöttl - October 30, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date October 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Heller 1850 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Bavaria Heller 1850 at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Heller 1850 at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Bavaria Heller 1850 at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Bavaria Heller 1850 at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Heller 1850 at auction Künker - June 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Heller 1850 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Heller 1850 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 21, 2010
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 21, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Heller 1850 at auction Künker - March 13, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Heller 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Ludwig I Coins of Bavaria in 1850 All Bavarian coins Bavarian copper coins Bavarian coins Heller Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search