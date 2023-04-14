Heller 1850 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Heller 1850 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 684 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place March 13, 2006.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (2) XF (3) No grade (1)