Heller 1850 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,67 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination Heller
- Year 1850
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Heller 1850 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 684 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place March 13, 2006.
Сondition
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
