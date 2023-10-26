Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Heller 1849 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Heller 1849 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Heller 1849 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,67 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination Heller
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Heller 1849 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 168 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 35. Bidding took place December 6, 2021.

  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Bavaria Heller 1849 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - October 26, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Bavaria Heller 1849 at auction Stephen Album - December 6, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 6, 2021
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 35 USD
Bavaria Heller 1849 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Heller 1849 at auction Heritage - April 5, 2011
Bavaria Heller 1849 at auction Heritage - April 5, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date April 5, 2011
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
