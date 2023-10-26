Heller 1849 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Heller 1849 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 168 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 35. Bidding took place December 6, 2021.

