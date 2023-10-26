Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Heller 1849 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,67 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination Heller
- Year 1849
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Heller 1849 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 168 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 35. Bidding took place December 6, 2021.
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 6, 2021
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 35 USD
