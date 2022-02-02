Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Heller 1848 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Heller 1848 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Heller 1848 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,67 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Heller
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Heller 1848 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1243 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 32. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Bavaria Heller 1848 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Bavaria Heller 1848 at auction Stephen Album - December 6, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 6, 2021
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 30 USD
Bavaria Heller 1848 at auction Russiancoin - May 13, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Heller 1848 at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Heller 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Ludwig I Coins of Bavaria in 1848 All Bavarian coins Bavarian copper coins Bavarian coins Heller Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search