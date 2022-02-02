Heller 1848 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Heller 1848 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1243 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 32. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) RB (1) Service PCGS (1)