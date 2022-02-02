Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Heller 1848 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,67 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Heller
- Year 1848
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Heller 1848 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1243 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 32. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Künker (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 6, 2021
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 30 USD
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Heller 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search