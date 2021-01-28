Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Heller 1845 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,67 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Heller
- Year 1845
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Heller 1845 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 678 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 360. Bidding took place January 28, 2021.
