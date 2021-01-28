Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Heller 1845 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Heller 1845 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Heller 1845 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,67 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Heller
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Heller 1845 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 678 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 360. Bidding took place January 28, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (1)
Bavaria Heller 1845 at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Heller 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

