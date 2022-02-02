Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Heller 1840 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Heller 1840 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Heller 1840 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,67 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Heller
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Heller 1840 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 903 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place November 4, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Bavaria Heller 1840 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Bavaria Heller 1840 at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 480 RUB
Bavaria Heller 1840 at auction Felzmann - November 5, 2014
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Heller 1840 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Heller 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

