Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Heller 1840 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,67 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Heller
- Year 1840
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Heller 1840 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 903 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place November 4, 2014.
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 480 RUB
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
