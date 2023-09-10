Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Heller 1839 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Heller 1839 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Heller 1839 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,67 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Heller
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Heller 1839 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6808 sold at the A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place September 9, 2023.

Bavaria Heller 1839 at auction Karamitsos - September 10, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 10, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Bavaria Heller 1839 at auction Möller - June 1, 2023
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Heller 1839 at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Bavaria Heller 1839 at auction Stephen Album - December 6, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 6, 2021
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Bavaria Heller 1839 at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Heller 1839 at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Bavaria Heller 1839 at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Heller 1839 at auction WAG - January 15, 2017
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Heller 1839 at auction Felzmann - December 10, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date December 10, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Heller 1839 at auction Felzmann - August 27, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date August 27, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Heller 1839 at auction Felzmann - July 1, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date July 1, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Heller 1839 at auction Felzmann - November 5, 2014
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Heller 1839 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Heller 1839 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Heller 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

