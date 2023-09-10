Heller 1839 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Heller 1839 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6808 sold at the A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place September 9, 2023.

Сondition UNC (12) XF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (1) RB (3) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)