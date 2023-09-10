Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Heller 1839 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,67 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Heller
- Year 1839
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Heller 1839 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6808 sold at the A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place September 9, 2023.
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 10, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 6, 2021
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Heller 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
