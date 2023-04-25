Heller 1835 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Heller 1835 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1766 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1)