Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Heller 1835 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Heller 1835 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Heller 1835 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,7 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Heller
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Heller 1835 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1766 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
Bavaria Heller 1835 at auction Numismatica Luciani - April 25, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Bavaria Heller 1835 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Heller 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

