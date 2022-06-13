Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Heller 1834 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,7 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Heller
- Year 1834
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Heller 1834 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5196 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place October 25, 2016.
Сondition
Seller Naumann
Date September 21, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
