Heller 1834 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Heller 1834 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5196 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place October 25, 2016.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) VF (1)