Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Heller 1834 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Heller 1834 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Heller 1834 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Solidus Numismatik

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,7 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Heller
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Heller 1834 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5196 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place October 25, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
Bavaria Heller 1834 at auction Möller - June 13, 2022
Seller Möller
Date June 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Heller 1834 at auction Naumann - September 21, 2014
Seller Naumann
Date September 21, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Bavaria Heller 1834 at auction Solidus Numismatik - September 20, 2014
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date September 20, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Heller 1834 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of Heller 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

