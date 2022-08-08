Heller 1832 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Heller 1832 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 893 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place November 4, 2014.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) RB (1) Service PCGS (1)