Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Heller 1832 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Heller 1832 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Heller 1832 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,7 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Heller
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Heller 1832 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 893 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place November 4, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Bavaria Heller 1832 at auction Stephen Album - August 8, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 8, 2022
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Bavaria Heller 1832 at auction Felzmann - November 5, 2014
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of Heller 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

