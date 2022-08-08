Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Heller 1832 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,7 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Heller
- Year 1832
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Heller 1832 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 893 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place November 4, 2014.
