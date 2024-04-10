Heller 1829 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Heller 1829 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3643 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place March 18, 2020.

