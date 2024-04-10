Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Heller 1829 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Heller 1829 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Heller 1829 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,65 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Heller
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Heller 1829 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3643 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place March 18, 2020.

Bavaria Heller 1829 at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 10, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Heller 1829 at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Heller 1829 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - October 26, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Bavaria Heller 1829 at auction Solidus Numismatik - September 19, 2023
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date September 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Bavaria Heller 1829 at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Heller 1829 at auction Heritage - March 2, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 2, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Heller 1829 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Heller 1829 at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Heller 1829 at auction Karamitsos - September 11, 2022
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 11, 2022
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Heller 1829 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Heller 1829 at auction Niemczyk - March 21, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Heller 1829 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Heller 1829 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Heller 1829 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Heller 1829 at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Heller 1829 at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Heller 1829 at auction Stephen Album - August 16, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 16, 2021
Condition MS66 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Bavaria Heller 1829 at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Heller 1829 at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Heller 1829 at auction Künker - October 22, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Heller 1829 at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Heller 1829 at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
To auction

