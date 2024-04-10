Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Heller 1829 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,65 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Heller
- Year 1829
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Heller 1829 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3643 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place March 18, 2020.
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date September 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date March 2, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 11, 2022
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 16, 2021
Condition MS66 RD PCGS
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
12
