2 Pfennig 1850. Gold (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Pfennig 1850 . Gold. This gold coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6058 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.

