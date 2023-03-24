Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Pfennig 1850. Gold (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Variety: Gold

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1850 Gold - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 2 Pfennig 1850 Gold - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 5,26 g
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Pfennig 1850 . Gold. This gold coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6058 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (2)
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1850 at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
5418 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1850 at auction Künker - March 13, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Ludwig I Coins of Bavaria in 1850 All Bavarian coins Bavarian gold coins Bavarian coins 2 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search