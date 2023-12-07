Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
2 Pfennig 1850 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,4 - 2,5 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1850
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Pfennig 1850 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 747 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1184 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
