2 Pfennig 1850 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Pfennig 1850 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 747 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (2) AU (2) XF (2)