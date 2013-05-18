Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
2 Pfennig 1846 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Pfennig 1846 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1895 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
