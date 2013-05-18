Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Pfennig 1846 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1846 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 2 Pfennig 1846 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,4 - 2,5 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Pfennig 1846 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1895 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1846 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

