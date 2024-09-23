Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Pfennig 1845 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1845 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 2 Pfennig 1845 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,4 - 2,5 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Pfennig 1845 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1537 sold at the KM NUMIS auction for CZK 100. Bidding took place June 10, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • KM NUMIS (1)
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1845 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1845 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

