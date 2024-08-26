Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Pfennig 1844 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1844 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 2 Pfennig 1844 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,4 - 2,5 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Pfennig 1844 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 617 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place March 2, 2014.

Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1844 at auction WAG - March 2, 2014
Seller WAG
Date March 2, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

