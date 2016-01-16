Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
2 Pfennig 1842 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,4 - 2,5 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1842
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Pfennig 1842 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1360 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 225. Bidding took place May 12, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Grün (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search