Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Pfennig 1842 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1842 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 2 Pfennig 1842 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,4 - 2,5 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Pfennig 1842 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1360 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 225. Bidding took place May 12, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (1)
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1842 at auction Busso Peus - January 16, 2016
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 16, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1842 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

