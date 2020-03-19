Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Pfennig 1835 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1835 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 2 Pfennig 1835 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Solidus Numismatik

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,4 - 2,5 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Pfennig 1835 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3642 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place March 18, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (2)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (3)
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1835 at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
281 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1835 at auction Solidus Numismatik - September 23, 2017
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date September 23, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1835 at auction Solidus Numismatik - May 20, 2017
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1835 at auction Künker - December 3, 2015
Seller Künker
Date December 3, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1835 at auction Naumann - September 21, 2014
Seller Naumann
Date September 21, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1835 at auction Solidus Numismatik - September 20, 2014
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date September 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

