Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
2 Pfennig 1835 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Solidus Numismatik
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,4 - 2,5 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1835
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Pfennig 1835 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3642 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place March 18, 2020.
Сondition
All companies
- Künker (2)
- Naumann (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (3)
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
281 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Künker
Date December 3, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
