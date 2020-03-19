2 Pfennig 1835 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Pfennig 1835 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3642 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place March 18, 2020.

Сondition AU (1) XF (5)