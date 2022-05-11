Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Pfennig 1834 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1834 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 2 Pfennig 1834 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,4 - 2,5 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Pfennig 1834 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1064 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,150. Bidding took place May 9, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (1)
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1834 at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
1211 $
Price in auction currency 1150 EUR
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1834 at auction Felzmann - November 5, 2014
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Ludwig I Coins of Bavaria in 1834 All Bavarian coins Bavarian copper coins Bavarian coins 2 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search