2 Pfennig 1834 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Pfennig 1834 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1064 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,150. Bidding took place May 9, 2022.

Сondition AU (2)