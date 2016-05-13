Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Pfennig 1833 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1833 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 2 Pfennig 1833 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,4 - 2,5 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Pfennig 1833 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1762 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1833 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
193 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1833 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
