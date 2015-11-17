Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Pfennig 1829 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1829 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 2 Pfennig 1829 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,4 - 2,5 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Pfennig 1829 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1746 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1829 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1829 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1829 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
269 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

