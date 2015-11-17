2 Pfennig 1829 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Pfennig 1829 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1746 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition XF (1) VF (2)