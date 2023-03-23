Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1 Pfennig 1851 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1851 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 1 Pfennig 1851 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,2 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1851 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1802 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (1)
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1851 at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1851 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

