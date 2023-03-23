1 Pfennig 1851 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1851 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1802 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition UNC (2)