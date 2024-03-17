1 Pfennig 1848 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1848 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 785 sold at the Numismatica Ferrarese auction for EUR 4. Bidding took place September 23, 2023.

Сondition VF (4) F (2) No grade (1)