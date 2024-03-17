Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
1 Pfennig 1848 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,2 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1848
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1848 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 785 sold at the Numismatica Ferrarese auction for EUR 4. Bidding took place September 23, 2023.
Сondition
- Numismatica Ferrarese (6)
- Russiancoin (1)
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
