Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1 Pfennig 1848 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1848 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 1 Pfennig 1848 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,2 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1848 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 785 sold at the Numismatica Ferrarese auction for EUR 4. Bidding took place September 23, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (6)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1848 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - March 17, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1848 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - September 24, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1848 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - April 1, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date April 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1848 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - September 23, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date September 23, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1848 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - February 19, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date February 19, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1848 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1848 at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

