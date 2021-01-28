Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1 Pfennig 1847 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1847 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 1 Pfennig 1847 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,2 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1847 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 311 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 13. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1847 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1847 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1847 at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1847 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR

