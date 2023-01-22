Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1 Pfennig 1846 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1846 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 1 Pfennig 1846 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,2 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1846 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3553 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place May 27, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Zöttl (1)
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1846 at auction Zöttl - January 22, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date January 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1846 at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 260 RUB
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1846 at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1846 at auction WAG - March 2, 2014
Seller WAG
Date March 2, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

