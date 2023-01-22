1 Pfennig 1846 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1846 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3553 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place May 27, 2016.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) No grade (1)