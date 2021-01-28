1 Pfennig 1844 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1844 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3552 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place May 27, 2016.

Сondition AU (2) No grade (1)