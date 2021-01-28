Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1 Pfennig 1843 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1843 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 1 Pfennig 1843 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,2 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1843 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 300 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1843 at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 360 RUB
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1843 at auction Künker - October 22, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1843 at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1843 at auction WAG - March 2, 2014
Seller WAG
Date March 2, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1843 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1843 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

