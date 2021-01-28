Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
1 Pfennig 1843 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,2 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1843
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1843 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 300 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Künker (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 360 RUB
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search