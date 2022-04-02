Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1 Pfennig 1842 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1842 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 1 Pfennig 1842 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,2 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1842 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2135 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place November 17, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (3)
  • WAG (1)
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1842 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - April 2, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date April 2, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1842 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - December 25, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date December 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1842 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1842 at auction WAG - December 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date December 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1842 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Ludwig I Coins of Bavaria in 1842 All Bavarian coins Bavarian copper coins Bavarian coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search