1 Pfennig 1842 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,2 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1842
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1842 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2135 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place November 17, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (3)
- WAG (1)
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date April 2, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
