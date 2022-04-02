1 Pfennig 1842 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1842 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2135 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place November 17, 2016.

Сondition AU (2) VF (1) F (2)