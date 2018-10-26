Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
1 Pfennig 1840 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,2 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1840
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1840 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2210 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place October 23, 2018.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
