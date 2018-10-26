Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1 Pfennig 1840 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1840 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 1 Pfennig 1840 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,2 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1840 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2210 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place October 23, 2018.

Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1840 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1840 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1840 at auction WAG - December 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date December 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1840 at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR

