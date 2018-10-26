1 Pfennig 1840 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1840 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2210 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place October 23, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (1)