Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1 Pfennig 1839 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1839 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 1 Pfennig 1839 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,2 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1839 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64116 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 276. Bidding took place July 5, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (1)
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1839 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1839 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1839 at auction Heritage - July 5, 2011
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1839 at auction Heritage - July 5, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date July 5, 2011
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
276 $
Price in auction currency 276 USD

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

