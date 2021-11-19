1 Pfennig 1839 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1839 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64116 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 276. Bidding took place July 5, 2011.

Сondition UNC (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) RB (1) Service NGC (1)