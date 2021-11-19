Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
1 Pfennig 1839 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,2 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1839
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1839 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64116 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 276. Bidding took place July 5, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search