Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
1 Pfennig 1835 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,2 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1835
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1835 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1867 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (5)
- Grün (4)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (2)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
- Zöttl (5)
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
