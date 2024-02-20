1 Pfennig 1835 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1835 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1867 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

