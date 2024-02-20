Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1 Pfennig 1835 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1835 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 1 Pfennig 1835 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,2 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1835 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1867 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1835 at auction Solidus Numismatik - February 20, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1835 at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1835 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1835 at auction Zöttl - December 4, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1835 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1835 at auction Zöttl - January 15, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date January 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1835 at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1835 at auction Zöttl - June 26, 2021
Seller Zöttl
Date June 26, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1835 at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1835 at auction Zöttl - June 29, 2019
Seller Zöttl
Date June 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1835 at auction Zöttl - March 31, 2019
Seller Zöttl
Date March 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1835 at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1835 at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1835 at auction Felzmann - December 10, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date December 10, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1835 at auction Felzmann - August 27, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date August 27, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1835 at auction Felzmann - July 1, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date July 1, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1835 at auction Felzmann - November 5, 2014
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1835 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1835 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1835 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1835 at auction Heritage - July 5, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date July 5, 2011
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
