Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
1 Pfennig 1834 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,2 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1834
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1834 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 596 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place April 12, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- HIRSCH (2)
- WAG (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search