1 Pfennig 1834 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1834 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 596 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place April 12, 2015.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (2)