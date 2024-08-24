Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1 Pfennig 1834 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1834 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 1 Pfennig 1834 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,2 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1834 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 596 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place April 12, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • WAG (1)
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1834 at auction HIRSCH - November 20, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date November 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1834 at auction HIRSCH - May 24, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1834 at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

