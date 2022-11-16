Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
1 Pfennig 1831 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,2 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1831
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1831 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1689 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
