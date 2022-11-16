1 Pfennig 1831 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1831 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1689 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.

