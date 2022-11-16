Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1 Pfennig 1831 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1831 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 1 Pfennig 1831 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,2 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1831 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1689 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1831 at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1831 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1831 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1831 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Ludwig I Coins of Bavaria in 1831 All Bavarian coins Bavarian copper coins Bavarian coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search