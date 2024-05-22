1 Pfennig 1829 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1829 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1382 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

Сondition XF (3)