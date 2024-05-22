Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1 Pfennig 1829 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1829 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 1 Pfennig 1829 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,2 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1829 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1382 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Möller (2)
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1829 at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1829 at auction Möller - June 1, 2023
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1829 at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
197 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

